More Than Robots premieres today on Disney+. Join a talented group of young robot pros in this touching documentary. More Than Robots takes viewers around the world, visiting four teams of teenagers feverishly preparing for the 2020 Robotics Competition. Each team faces unique challenges, but the goal remains the same: to showcase their high-tech creations at the global championships. In the intensely competitive world of robotics, these ambitious teens learn to persevere through everything from technical difficulties to pandemic catastrophes. As the title suggests, there’s more to this experience than just the robots.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO