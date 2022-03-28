ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Long Island Medium Celebrates 10th Anniversary

ABC Action News
 1 day ago

The Long Island Medium is getting ready to celebrate her 10th Anniversary of being out on...

www.abcactionnews.com

Related
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
Deadline

Ex-Food Network Star David Ruggerio Reveals Secret Life As A Mafia Made Man

Click here to read the full article. Former Food Network host and celebrity chef David Ruggerio has come out with a startling revelation: He had a secret life as a made man in the mafia, participating in several murders, drug dealing, extortion, fraud and other crimes. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ruggerio talked candidly about his life in the mob, even as he rose in the ranks of New York’s culinary world. He was running such posh Manhattan restaurants as La Caravelle, Maxim’s and Le Chantilly, and had his own Food Network show, Ruggerio to Go. He also appeared on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theresa Caputo
ABC Action News

98 Degrees Superstar Jeff Timmons releases new single

98 Degrees founding member Superstar Jeff Timmons announces the release of his HIT new dance single “LIT” featuring Rapper/Producer Pompey of Pompey Productions. The release is in partnership with internationally renowned 418 Music and Timmons’ new music venture Aria Music and is officially out on March 18, 2022, on all digital platforms.
THEATER & DANCE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Kevin Bacon Sends Hudson Valley Students Message of Support

Some Hudson Valley high school students received a surprise message from actor Kevin Bacon. The video message was directed to students who attend Brewster High School and appears on the school's Instagram account. Bacon is no stranger to the Hudson Valley. The movie star lives with his wife Kyra Sedgwick in nearby Sharon, Connecticut. Bacon has been known to spend lots of time in the Hudson Valley, including performances with the Bacon Brothers at several local venues.
HUDSON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Vintage Rides from What Used to be Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island amusement park on Grand Island played a part in so many Western New Yorkers' lives growing up. And when the park announced it was shutting its gates for good in February of 2020, it felt like a small part of all of us died. The park, originally opened...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Medium#The Rp Funding Center
The Independent

Long Island events planner charged with shoving death of beloved singing coach, 87

They both ran in the upper echelons of New York artistic society. Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was a vocal coach for rock stars and stage performers, a beloved grandmother-character who vowed to teach until she died at the piano. Lauren Pazienza, more than 60 years her junior, was an events planner from New York pictured hobnobbing at high-class soirees in Manhattan.Their paths collided - literally - on a New York City sidewalk this month. Ms Gustern ended up dead; Ms Pazienza, 26, fled to her parents’ tony home on the North Shore of Long Island, deleting her social media, LinkedIn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Action News

Tips for Breathing New Life Into Your Fashion Closet

Stylist to the Stars—Megan Fox, Lori Harvey, and The Chainsmokers to name a few, Maeve Reilly is giving us a peek into her fashion closet with some scoop on the latest trends for Spring/Summer and how to get them for less. Plus, top 5 tips on what to keep, what to swap, and the best ways to store, and breathe new life into your favorite pieces.
APPAREL
ABC Action News

On My Mind Nominated for a 2022 Academy Award

On My Mind is about love, loss and the desire to keep that love alive in your heart, this particular story has a very deep connection to the director, this film shares the experience of how Martin Strange-Hansen lost his daughter. On My Mind is dedicated to her. This spectacular...
MOVIES

Community Policy