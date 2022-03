UPDATE: A Bismarck man has been arrested for murder after a 22-year-old was found shot to death in a Hawken St. apartment complex parking lot in northwest Bismarck. Bismarck Police say they responded to the 2700 blk of Stevens St. around 8:50 Wednesday morning for reports of gunshots in the area. Officers found a 22-year-old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A witness to the murder informed officers that 26-year-old Kyle Riley shot the man out of the window of a pick-up truck. That truck was then found abandoned in the area of Brandon Lp. around 9:45 a.m. Investigative leads led officers to the area of the 2500 blk of E Broadway and surveillance was set up in the area.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO