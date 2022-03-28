ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Woman found guilty of murder after staging 2017 murder-suicide scene in Fairfax County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been found guilty of murder for the 2017 deaths of her mother and sister which first appeared as a murder-suicide. "Today, a jury of Fairfax County residents found Megan Hargan guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts...

CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS 46

Father, daughter identified in Cherokee County murder-suicide

CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
Daily Voice

Victim Of Baltimore Homicide 'Didn't Deserve To Die'

Baltimore Police have identified the victim of a recent homicide that happened on the west side of the city as a beloved 50-year-old woman. Monique Billinger was found with gunshot wounds to her chest on the 1300 block of Mount Street around 9 p.m., city police said. She was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Woman previously reported missing arrested for theft

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVNS) — On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
WAFF

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

