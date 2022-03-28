ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tory takeover in Sunderland? No way | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
 1 day ago
The Riverside Sunderland 2030 regeneration project. Photograph: FaulknerBrowns Architects, Sunderland City Council, igloo Regeneration, Pillar Visuals

You report that the Conservatives hope to gain control of Sunderland city council ( Tory leaders confident of gains in May local elections, 25 March ).

At present they have 19 seats. To gain control they need 38, so they will need to gain 19 seats in May. There are 25 seats up for grabs, of which the Conservatives already hold five, so they will have to win all but one of them. Furthermore, a recent byelection in Sunderland showed a Labour gain (from Ukip), and there is a strong Liberal Democrat presence on the council.

These facts should put Conservative HQ claims about gains in May in perspective.
Richard Pennicard
Chelmsford

