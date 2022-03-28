ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The rise of the oligarchs and The Corrupted, a drama for our time

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYa7D_0es82pbu00
The cast of The Corrupted, including Toby Jones (far right).

Michael Meadowcroft reminds us of the capitalist opportunism that ran riot through Russia in the 1990s leading to the rise of the oligarchs (Letters, 22 March). The BBC Sounds app currently has available all six series of GF Newman’s The Corrupted, the serial drama depicting institutional corruption of the police and politicians from the 1960s onwards and their links with criminal gangs.

The fifth series is set in the 1990s, and its antihero, the corrupt politician Sir Joseph Olinska, visits Moscow to push through a purchase of the Russian medical drugs company in partnership with his oligarch friend. He is roughed up by a character called Lebedev, and there is mention of an up-and-coming politician by the name of Putin.

The message of the series is that the webs of corruption cover long periods of time, that many players who are bound in by their own actions become ever more deeply enmeshed, and that none of our institutions is above suspicion. In the light of present circumstances it is instructive, depressing and highly entertaining.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Drama#The Corrupted#The Oligarchs#Oligarch#Gf Newman#Russian
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
Telegraph

What real-life mobsters really thought of The Godfather

On June 28, 1971, the Italian-American Civil Rights League held its second annual Unity Day rally at Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. An estimated 15,000 people were there, brought together by the League’s founder and main man, Joseph Colombo – an immaculately-dressed, headline-nabbing salesman and family man. Joe Colombo was on a mission to rid America of the word “Mafia” – which he claimed was a myth – and stop the defamation and harassment of decent, law-abiding Italian-Americans.
SOCIETY
Salon

It's not over, America: Spring is here — and so is the next wave of COVID

If you feel a little bit disoriented right now, it's understandable. We have been through several major emergencies these last few years and it doesn't seem to be letting up. In fact, the last two decades have been tough, what with 9/11, the Iraq war and the financial crisis. But more recently our crises have been coming one right after the other, starting with the traumatic election of Donald Trump in 2016 and culminating in a deadly global pandemic, an attempted coup and now a major war in Europe that could explode into a nuclear conflagration with one small misstep.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

217K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy