Body recovered during search for 58-year-old woman who fell into water in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - During the search for a missing 58-year-old woman who was reported to have fallen into the water at Deep Creek near the James River in Newport News Sunday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Monday that a body was found matching the description of the victim.
A notification was sent out to Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center from Warwick Marina at 8:34 p.m. confirming that there was a person in the water.
An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was also issued for the area.
Sector Virginia launched a crew aboard a 45-ft. Response Boat–Medium from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth. Air Station Elizabeth City sent an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to search the area.
Newport News Police and the York County Sheriff's Department have provided multiple assets to assist with the search on scene.
The assets included drones, sonar scanners and small boats.
The search was suspended after a good Samaritan discovered the body near the Menchville Marina Monday afternoon. NNPD will later release the victim's identity.
Crews search 518 sq. miles for more than 16 hours.
The following agencies were involved in the search:
- Newport News Police Department
- Newport News Fire Department
- York County Sheriff's Department
- York County Fire Department
- Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- Suffolk County Fire Department
- James City County Fire Department
- Port of Virginia
