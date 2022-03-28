ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Blazers players out for rest of season due to injuries

By Hailey Dunn
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Monday three players will miss the rest of the regular season due to injuries.

Jusuf Nurkic, who plays center, is reportedly recovering from left foot plantar fasciitis. According to the team, he had played part of the season with symptoms.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to miss Simons’ presence on the court because of patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. He has missed the last 11 games due to the injury.

Simons and fellow guard Eric Bledsoe are out for the last two weeks of the regular season.

The Blazers said Bledsoe, who joined the team in early February, received a platelet-rich plasma injection for tendinopathy in his left Achilles tendon on Wednesday.

This comes nearly a week after the team announced star Damian Lillard was done for the season .

