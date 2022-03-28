ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Override veto session on redistricting maps set for Wednesday

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legislators are getting ready for a big week ahead at the Louisiana State Capitol. The regular session is now expected to pause on...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Lawmakers plan to vote to override Holcomb's veto on House Bill 1041

Indianapolis, Ind. (WTHI) - Governor Eric Holcomb wrote a letter to Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston explaining his decision for vetoing House Bill 1041. The bill would have banned transgender girls from playing on girls' sports teams. In his letter, the governor says the bill, as written, is...
INDIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Welcome to the Wednesday, March 16, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana enacts state legislative map, governor vetoes congressional map. We’re back with another redistricting update! Nationwide, redistricting has been completed for 369 of the 435 U.S. House seats (84.8%), 1,741 of 1,972 state Senate seats (88.3%) and 4,130 of 5,411 state House seats (76.3%). When we last checked in on redistricting on March 9, redistricting had been completed for 84.4% of U.S. House districts, 83.9% of state Senate seats, and 71.8% of state House seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Washington Times

Sixteen GOP senators join Democrats to keep earmarks in Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget bill

A bipartisan Senate majority has killed an attempt by some Republicans to strip more than $8 billion in earmarks from President Biden’s $1.5 trillion spending bill. In a 35-to-64 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment by GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana to remove all 4,400 pet projects from the bill. Overall, 16 Republicans joined with 49 Senate Democrats to strike down the amendment, which only needed a simple 51-vote majority to pass.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Town Square LIVE News

House to consider changes to redistricted maps

The House of Representatives will consider a bill Thursday to make changes to the district boundaries agreed upon during the redistricting process last year. Redistricting occurs after the national census every ten years and redraws House and Senate districts to reflect population changes.  The General Assembly finalized new district maps in late October, just days before a self-imposed deadline of ... Read More
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Louisiana State Capitol#Veto Override#Republicans#House#Democrats#Independents
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Releases Own Redistricting Map After Vowing To Veto GOP Version

To House Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse. I appreciate your willingness to meet this morning, where we discussed the ongoing redistricting process. Attached to this letter you will find a draft Congressional redistricting map that I would sign should it reach my desk. This is certainly not the only solution, but hopefully will be helpful. It keeps our districts competitive, passes the smell test, and holds our incumbents accountable so that no one elected official is immune from challengers or constituent services.
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

DeSantis Reiterates Veto Vow on Redistricting

Proposals pushed by DeSantis could be more favorable to Republicans than the Legislature’s plans. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday reiterated his intention to veto a congressional redistricting plan that he contends is unconstitutional. Lawmakers, who passed the plan this month, have not formally sent it to DeSantis, and congressional...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KATC News

March 26 Election Day Results

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day March 26, 2022. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Six parishes in the area (Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion) cast their votes today on a number of races and propositions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy