PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard “Pete” Von Young Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27th after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76 years young. Pete was born on May 29, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Von and Leota Menefee Young. He graduated from Wirt County High School in 1964 and then attended the Nashville Auto Diesel College.

ELIZABETH, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO