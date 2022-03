(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Stacy Hillard, 50, of Lewiston, Nebraska, on Sunday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Daniel John Vornbrock, 35, of Glenwood, this morning for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000.

Myles Dustin Longcor, 34, of Henderson, was arrested this morning for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300.