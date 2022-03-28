Four Apply to Become First Seneca Falls Town Manager

HOPE – For the first time in several years, Hope has hired one of its own to serve as town manager. Jason Eckart, 51, will officially begin his new job on Monday, April 4. Born in Columbus, Eckart grew up in a residence along County Road 150E and attended Grace Lutheran Church on Central Avenue. He graduated in 1989 from Columbus North High School, and graduated from Vincennes University in 1994.

HOPE, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO