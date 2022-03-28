ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Four Apply to Become First Seneca Falls Town Manager

By Rebecca Swift
 1 day ago
Local leaders in one Seneca County town are getting closer to bringing on someone new. Seneca Falls Town Supervisor Mike Ferrara tells us four people are being...

Seneca Falls, NY
Mike Ferrara
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

