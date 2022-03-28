ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain’s Glowy Oscars Look Included This Brand New Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter

By Delilah Gray
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Last night was truly a night to remember, from the jaw-dropping red carpet looks to the shocking altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock . However, two of the most memorable moments in the entire evening had to do with Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain . Chastain wowed everyone when she showed up on the red carpet in an ombre gown and then again with her powerful speech about LGBTQIA+ legislation. Throughout it all, the The Eyes of Tammy Faye star looked breathtaking, and now we know what was used to create Jessica Chastain’s Oscars beauty look — specifically, what helped give her that gorgeous glow.

From her lips to her cheeks, Chastain’s makeup artist Kristofer Buckle made magic by using Charlotte Tilbury’s products. While we’ve raved time and time again about her products, we’re currently freaking out over a new release coming on March 31 that was used for Chastain’s glow: Pillow Talk Multi Glow in Romance Light.

The limited-edition highlighter will be available in two shades — Romance Light (the cooler shade) and Dream Light (the warmer shade) — on Charlotte Tilbury’s site on March 31, and we’re betting both will be customer favorites. The soft-focus, blurring highlighter is perfect for a subtle, yet effective glow throughout your face.

If you’re itching for another product Chastain used for her Oscars glow, then check out the cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush in Ecstacy. The two-toned peach and pink blush gives the perfect, natural glowy flush for both an everyday routine and a super-glam look.

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush in Ecstacy

$40.00


Buy now

