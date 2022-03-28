Deputies identify victim found dead in street from Saturday morning shooting

Shooting near SXSW festival in Texas leaves 4 hurt Stock photo of crime scene tape. Four people were hurt when gunfire erupted over the weekend in Austin, Texas, near venues for the South by Southwest festival, commonly known as SXSW. (Kali9/Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim in this case has been identified as 28-year-old Estel Jean Baptiste. Deputies have not released any other update in this case.

An investigation is underway in Orange County following a deadly overnight shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday at 12:38 a.m. on the 100 block of Barlow Street.

When deputies responded to the shooting call they found the victim, a male in his 30s, in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter, an adult male, ran from the scene.

According to deputies, the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Deputies have not released any other information on this incident.

Channel 9 will bring you any updates when they become available.

