Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Saturday with a screenshot of a text from Vince McMahon, stating that the WWE Chairman has plans for the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 38. Rollins' storyline on Raw for the past few weeks has been his repeated failed attempts at earning a match at WrestleMania, from failing to win the Raw Tag Team Championships to losing to both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in attempts to take their spots on the show. Every backstage report has Rollins vs. a returning Cody Rhodes penciled in for the show, but there have only been slight nods to that on TV.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO