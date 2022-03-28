ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dollywood closes drop ride after deadly incident on similar attraction at Orlando’s ICON Park

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bOVd_0es7zrNV00

Amusement park Dollywood has temporarily closed its Drop Line ride after the death of a 14-year-old who had been riding a similar attraction in Orlando.

Park officials said the ride at the Pigeon Forge tourist destination was developed by the same company as the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park in Orlando, The Associated Press reported.

Tyre Sampson fell out of the tower ride and died last week.

Dollywood officials said they have closed their version of the ride “out of an abundance of caution” until more details into what happened in Orlando come to light.

The Drop Line is a 230-foot tall tower that was manufactured by Funtime Rides, which is based in Austria.

“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority,” Dollywood told the AP.

ICON Park, where Sampson was killed, said it is working with investigators. It also said Orlando FreeFall, which opened late last year, will be closed indefinitely.

Orlando FreeFall is said to be the world’s largest free-fall ride, towering 430 feet. It was last inspected in December, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#The Associated Press#Funtime Rides#Although Dollywood#Ap#Cnn#Cox Media Group
KTAL

Texas: 1st daughter stops in for cocktail – bar owner mistakes SS Agents for Alcohol Control

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, caused quite a stir among patrons at a quiet downtown haunt over the weekend. Jim Pirtle is owner of Notsuoh in Houston. It’s an eclectic bar to say the least. The place draws the underground art crowd who get it. The establishment is one of the oldest bars along Main. Saturday night, the owner and patrons got quite the surprise when Biden arrived.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tyre Sampson: Child who fell to his death from Orlando amusement park ride identified

The teenager who plunged to his death from the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on vacation with a friend’s family.Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, died on Thursday night when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando just after 11pm.The teenager was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a press conference on Friday saying that the evidence so far pointed to his death being “a terrible...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
83K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy