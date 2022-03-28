ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire water issues continue but have improved

By Colleen Flynn
 1 day ago

EMPIRE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Town of Empire’s water supply issue has improved but is still not 100% fixed. FOX31 reported the town’s water issues last week, as residents have been relying on bottled water and buckets of water being brought in from surrounding areas.

Multiple agencies have worked to get the leaks in the water treatment system fixed and officials said it is supplying water to about 70% of the town.

Residents without water as Empire experiences low water levels

Grocery stores have donated bottled water and Beau Jo’s Pizzeria donated buckets for the tank water, to help the town about 40 miles west of Denver. Last Friday, two cases of water were delivered to each household in the town and another round will be dispersed on Monday.

The town has been under a boil order which will remain in effect for a short time after the water system is completely repaired and back to normal.

