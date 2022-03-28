ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time for us to start clocking off early | Letter

By Letters
 1 day ago
Daylight saving time concept - retro alarm clock and dandelion flowers in the grass Photograph: Wavetop/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mike Parker ( Letters, 21 March ) writes in support of the UK moving the clocks forward an hour permanently. It appears to be a reasoned argument, but I am less sure. There are so many hours in the day and no legislation by any government can change this.

The challenge is to use the hours more efficiently. Our habits have allowed us to get out of bed some hours after sunrise, and then go to bed some hours after sunset. This wastes a lot of electricity to light our homes when we should be letting the sun do it for free. We just need to go to bed earlier and get up earlier. Dolly Parton may have worked 9 to 5 , but if she wanted to get more daylight she needs to work 8 to 4. Midday should be just that, and midnight the same.

In short, it’s not the clocks that need to change, but us. Ten o’clock for the main news of the day is too late – we should all be in bed then. And get up at daybreak. It’s what we human animals have evolved to do.
Steve Seddon
Market Drayton, Shropshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 30

J DeWitt
1d ago

My opinion keep on winter time. Sunrise at 6 instead at 7. Better to see while driving to work. And school buses picking up kids won't be in dark waiting at bus stop.

Shelah Tate Worthman
11h ago

Time has nothing to do with day time or night time. how many people skipped science class!!! sun rotates around the earth. DUH!

bebesita guerrera
1d ago

we would like them to leave permanent daylight why older people are afraid of the dark why it makes them depressed and parents can share it with their children more

