The US State Department has issued a new travel advisory warning all its citizens against travelling to Russia, saying Americans could be targeted with “harassment” by government security officials in the country.This could include “detention and the arbitrary enforcement of local law” said the department, adding that there was also a risk Americans’ mobility may be affected by “limited flights into and out of Russia”. “US citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately,” said the department, as it informed them about the embassy’s limited ability to assist nationals in the country. It cautioned that “the US...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO