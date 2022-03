The Oscars 2022 is finally here and celebrities are seizing the opportunity to use their platforms to shine a light on the Russia-Ukraine war. On Sunday night several actors were photographed wearing blue ribbons and buttons in support of Ukraine and refugees. On the loop of the ribbon reads the hashtag '#withrefugees'. The United Nations Refugee Agency gave celebrities the ribbons to wear before and during the 94th Academy Awards.

