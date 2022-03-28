KATIE HARMAN IN BRING MY CROWN! MISS AMERICA SINGS BROADWAY

Click here to read the full article. Barbara Maier Gustern, the 87-year-old singing coach to Broadway and New York’s downtown cabaret scene, died today of injuries sustained in a random street attack last week. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her grandson AJ Gustern, who wrote on her Facebook page, “Today, at 11:15AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world.” “I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO