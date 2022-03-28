ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KATIE HARMAN IN BRING MY CROWN! MISS AMERICA SINGS BROADWAY

Herald and News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAT FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW, BROADWAY’S SUPPER CLUB,. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Klamath Falls resident and former Miss America, Katie Harman, stars in Bring My Crown!: Miss America Sings Broadway at FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, on April 20, 2022 at 7pm in New York City. A nostalgic nod to crown jewels...

www.heraldandnews.com

Person
Person
Katie Harman
Person
Annie Oakley
