ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man who threatened to carry out attack similar to 1 October in Las Vegas is released without bail

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daufA_0es7xCYe00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police took a man into custody after he reportedly made threats to carry out an attack similar to 1 October, police said.

Ignacio Robinson faces one charge of communicating a bomb threat, police said.

Terrorism officials said they became aware of an incident inside the Gold Coast Casino around 6:30 a.m. Saturday about a person who “was acting erratic and causing a disturbance on the casino floor,” an arrest report said.

When casino staff asked Robinson to leave, he refused, police said. When Metro officers arrived to escort Robinson out, he reportedly said, “he was going to come back and kill all of them like Steve Paddock,” the report said.

Paddock was the gunman who killed 60 people on 1 October.

Robinson did not leave the casino and later got stuck in an elevator, police said. He continued to make references to the 1 October shooting and how “he was going to come back with his friends and blow the place up and kill everybody,” police said.

Once in jail, corrections officers had to place Robinson in a side cell to be separated from the general population, they said.

Police did not indicate in his arrest report if Robinson actually posed a threat to the public.

Robinson refused to be transported for a Sunday court hearing. A judge released him on his own recognizance and he is due back in court next month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 25

Yah...Ok
1d ago

More like Reagans America. He killed the Mental Health Act in 1980. Some of these people do not belong on the streets and judges have nowhere to place them. So even if we don't like it...the judges have to let them go.

Reply(1)
6
Alexander Winkins
1d ago

only in Vegas, where someone makes serious threats and is released to the public. His behavior is normal in Vegas. smh

Reply
4
Lori Woo
1d ago

Judge released him??? That's crazy! We need new judges and prosecutors!!

Reply
5
8 News Now
8 News Now

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family reveal tragic last moments of woman who died after arm was dragged off in teen carjacking

Linda Frickey’s family wants the whole world to watch footage of the horrific carjacking that claimed her life.Surveillance cameras caught the moment Ms Frickey, 73, was encircled by four attackers as she sat in her 2021 gray Nissan Kicks after leaving work in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.One opened the driver’s door and sprayed mace directly in her face, another assailant stomped on her face.Ms Frickey’s arms and clothes became caught up in her seatbelt, and she was dragged for more than a block along the road as the carjackers tried to drive off, tearing off one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Klas Rrb#Metro#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
8 News Now

Police officer shot following chase, suspect arrested

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois police officer is recovering from a serious gunshot wound he suffered Saturday night while arresting a man. The man who police say shot the officer, 29-year-old Daniel Payne of Greenbrier, Tenn., was arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer. Payne was pulled […]
BROWN COUNTY, IL
8 News Now

Police bust driver doing 140 mph on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple traffic safety units across the valley joined forces on Wednesday as part of a speed enforcement event. Throughout the day officers made several arrests including one driver of a white Dodge Challenger, going 140 mph while racing another vehicle along I-15 in the northeast. The Clark County School District Police […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
8 News Now

8 News Now

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy