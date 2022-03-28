Man who threatened to carry out attack similar to 1 October in Las Vegas is released without bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police took a man into custody after he reportedly made threats to carry out an attack similar to 1 October, police said.

Ignacio Robinson faces one charge of communicating a bomb threat, police said.

Terrorism officials said they became aware of an incident inside the Gold Coast Casino around 6:30 a.m. Saturday about a person who “was acting erratic and causing a disturbance on the casino floor,” an arrest report said.

When casino staff asked Robinson to leave, he refused, police said. When Metro officers arrived to escort Robinson out, he reportedly said, “he was going to come back and kill all of them like Steve Paddock,” the report said.

Paddock was the gunman who killed 60 people on 1 October.

Robinson did not leave the casino and later got stuck in an elevator, police said. He continued to make references to the 1 October shooting and how “he was going to come back with his friends and blow the place up and kill everybody,” police said.

Once in jail, corrections officers had to place Robinson in a side cell to be separated from the general population, they said.

Police did not indicate in his arrest report if Robinson actually posed a threat to the public.

Robinson refused to be transported for a Sunday court hearing. A judge released him on his own recognizance and he is due back in court next month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.