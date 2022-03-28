ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin not in favor of changing NFL overtime rules

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix6LW_0es7xBfv00
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin thinks OT rules don't need to be tweaked. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles presented a proposal that involves altering NFL overtime rules to ensure that both teams receive possession of the ball during an extra period before a game moved to a sudden-death format. The Tennessee Titans went in somewhat of a different direction, though, by suggesting that the team that earns the opening possession of overtime could win a contest by scoring a touchdown and then successfully converting a two-point try.

A plethora of fans and analysts are against the current arrangement that allows a team to essentially score a walk-off touchdown after it wins an overtime coin toss. However, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and NFL competition committee member Mike Tomlin offered a different point of view while speaking Monday at the league's annual meeting.

"To be quite honest with you, I’m a sudden death advocate. I’m a traditionalist," Tomlin explained, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I don’t fear sudden death and I never have, but obviously I lost that battle a decade ago. But my position remains unchanged. I am one of the few sudden death advocates I would imagine.

"I just think 60 minutes everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game. When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So, win the game. I don’t fear sudden death."

One thing that seems certain is the old rule that allowed a team to win an overtime game by converting a field goal on an opening possession likely isn't returning. Whether or not a minimum of 24 owners will vote to change the format for extra periods is unknown.

"I certainly think there’s a desire to do something, whether or not we can land the plane remains to be seen," Tomlin added.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Explain Why They Didn’t Trade For Veteran Quarterback

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new starting quarterback when the 2022 season begins. Ben Roethlisberger is officially retired, and the Steelers are set to have Mason Rudolph and free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky compete to be his replacement. Dwayne Haskins is also on the roster, but appears headed for another season as the third-string signal caller.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Titans#American Football#Pro Football Talk
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin shares strong words on Mitchell Trubisky’s potential with Steelers

On the heels of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year deal earlier this month. While there was much outside speculation that the Steelers would make a push to trade for the likes of Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo, team general manager Kevin Colbert opted for a low-risk, high-reward by signing Trubisky. The former North Carolina passer spent the past year as the backup quarterback for Josh Allen, while also learning from now-former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jim Irsay takes jab at Carson Wentz after Colts’ Matt Ryan trade

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to move on from the late-season struggles that saw them slip out of playoff contention last year. A key component in putting that unfavorable memory in the past was relieving Carson Wentz of his duties as the team’s quarterback. After dealing Wentz to the Commanders and subsequently trading for Matt Ryan, Colts owner Jim Irsay took a not-so-friendly jab at Wentz, via Zak Keefer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradenton Herald

Steelers Sound Like They’re Drafting a Quarterback in First Round

Look, it’s the season of speculation in the NFL, but the Pittsburgh Steelers just make it too easy sometimes. In a conference call at the NFL's annual Owners Meetings, general manager Kevin Colbert didn’t confirm the Steelers aren’t moving up for a quarterback, or drafting one at all, but he said all the things that point to it.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on trading Russell Wilson: 'Things change'

Back at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll insisted that the club had "no intention" of trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to any would-be buyer. Two full weeks later, Wilson was introduced as the new QB1 of the Denver Broncos following the completion of a blockbuster transaction, and Seahawks chair Jody Allen said in a released statement that "Russell made it clear he wanted this change."
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
Yardbarker

Every NFL team will hire a minority offensive assistant coach for 2022 season

All 32 NFL teams will be mandated to have a minority offensive assistant coach on staff for the 2022 season, the league announced Monday. The coach can be a woman or the member of a racial or ethnic minority, the league says, as it attempts to make improvements in diversity. The NFL is currently facing a lawsuit from Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores, who claimed racial discrimination was the reason he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and why he wasn't seriously considered as a head coaching candidate for the New York Giants.
NFL
Yardbarker

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have never brought a Super Bowl championship to Motown but will soon be the "hosts" for the NFL's biggest springtime party. According to Kevin Patra of the league's website, the NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit. "The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick 'can’t comment' on Brian Flores lawsuit

One of the noteworthy aspects of the much-publicized lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this past winter involved a claim that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick mistakenly texted Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll to congratulate him on receiving the New York Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to meet with the Giants. The suggestion is that the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll and only met with Flores to comply with the Rooney Rule, which says that franchises must speak with minority candidates for positions such as head coach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury 'in a good place' with QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did his best to diffuse a potentially tense situation when he said last week that the well-noted February scrub of his social media accounts "had nothing to do with" his current employer or his public desires for a contract extension following his third NFL season.
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Conversations have not progressed' with Colin Kaepernick

Since their stunning blockbuster trade of franchise icon Russell Wilson three weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks are among the most heavily rumored teams to be in the market for a quarterback. Despite acquiring Drew Lock in the deal with the Denver Broncos, many analysts and fans are expecting the Seahawks to go for another quarterback via free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL World Reacts To Bills Stadium News

Buffalo Bills fans can finally have a sigh of relief after the team and New York state agreed to $1.4 billion worth of private-public funding for a new stadium. The lease on the Bills’ current stadium is set to expire around August 2022 and they badly need a deal in place to keep the team in Buffalo.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy