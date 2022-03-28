"Rat in the Kitchen" Hosts Natasha Leggero and Chef Ludo Lefebvre

For the first eight years of Bravo's Top Chef, as soon as you heard Padma Lakshmi say, "Please pack your knives and go," your time on the series was up, and you went home. Eliminated chefs were allowed, however, to come back and audition to serve as sous chefs to the two (or three) finalists for their last meal. All eliminated chefs were also invited to dine at the finale meal. I used to fantasize about being just good enough to get on the show and go home in the first episode, just so I could come back and eat the extraordinary finale meal.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO