The Astrology of 4/12/22

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spring Equinox just happened, and another big astrological event is...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of March 5, 2022. Pastor and activist Charles Henry Parkhurst (1842–1933) said, “All great discoveries are made by people whose feelings run ahead of their thinking.” The approach worked well for him. In 1892, he discovered and exposed monumental corruption in the New York City government. His actions led to significant reforms of the local police and political organizations. In my astrological opinion, you should incorporate his view as you craft the next chapter of your life story. You may not yet have been able to fully conceive of your future prospects and labors of love, but your feelings can lead you to them.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for March Is Here

Welcome to March, you celestial angels. It’s going to be a busy month! We’re currently in the midst of Pisces season, swimming through our emotions and focusing on compassion and forgiveness. The mood is creative, spiritual, and whimsical. March's astrology starts off with a decadent New Moon in Pisces on March 2, forming a strong connection with Jupiter, the planet of luck and opportunity. This is the time to manifest! Don’t be afraid to expect miracles and chase your dreams.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Spring Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

March 20th brings the spring equinox, the beginning of the Aries season, and the astrological new year. With the planetary ingress and the flowers beginning to bud, comes a fresh vibe and energy that we're all welcoming with open arms. Curious how your zodiac sign will be affected? Check out...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel The Full Worm Moon The Most

As winter recedes and spring rolls in—aka, as everything at Target becomes aggressively pastel and bunny-themed—our mental processes start to change. Gone are the days of quiet reflection and the steady and persistent scarfing of buttery noodles while watching The Tinder Swindler on Netflix. Now, it’s time for action and rebirth. As the animals and nature begins to sprout from the mud—so will you. This Friday, on March 18 at 3:20 a.m. EST, we will experience March’s Full Worm Moon. Named after the Native American moon, March’s Full Worm Moon references the season when earthworms begin to surface. So too will our internal selves begin to surface; let us lift our heads up, in search of novelty (and sun).
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Intense, But These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Thriving Anyway

Aries season in session and this cardinal fire sign is showing you that fear is no match for your bravery. If you set your mind to something, nothing in the world can hold you back from it, especially if you welcome challenges with open arms. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 28, 2022 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — you’re achieving incredible things right now, so embrace every step of the journey.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Aries Season Horoscope, by Zodiac Sign

It’s been a long Pisces season! Hopefully you’ve been spending plenty of time relaxing, because on March 20, the Sun enters the fast-paced sign of the Ram, kicking off Aries season 2022! This month is one of the most action-packed times of year, and if you’re a fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), then you’re absolutely thriving!
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

4 Zodiac Signs That Are 100% Cat People

Do you like your pets independent and low maintenance? Do you prefer that your furry friend has a dry sense of humor? If so, you’re probably a cat person. According to a 2010 study at the University of Texas, cat people tend to be more “creative, philosophical or nontraditional” when compared to dog people. Unfortunately, “nontraditional” is often taken in a derogatory way with the trope of the “crazy cat lady.” Rarely do dog people get such flak for loving their furry friends (or living with 12 of them). But there also might be an astrological reason you prefer keeping cats as companions. Here’s our breakdown of the signs that are definitively cat lovers.
PETS
New York Post

March 2022 horoscopes predict a month of lucky breakthroughs

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The universe has brought you powerful intuition and dreams as of late, Aries, and this trend will continue in March. A new moon in the most private sector of your sky arrives on the second, unlocking even more visions and daydreams for you. Use this energy to truly dig deep within you to decide what you’d like to manifest in the year to come. Healing, relaxation and meditation could nourish you deeply. However, get ready for your social life to erupt as Venus and Mars dance into this zone beginning the sixth, for weeks to come. You’ll be feeling quite popular and festive, so shake it up on the town with your crew. Online dating will go especially well for singles. Next, a full moon in your productivity arena arrives on the 18th, bringing culmination to an important employment project. You could be polishing off a big endeavor for your job, switching employers or decide it’s time to move in a new professional direction. Happily, when the sun ignites your zodiac sign beginning the 20th, a vibrant birthday season awaits! Celebrate life, Aries.
LIFESTYLE
theeverygirl.com

March Horoscope: What’s in Store for You This Month, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re wondering what March will bring you this year, look no further. Your horoscope can tell you pretty much everything you need to know. March starts off in dreamy Pisces season and ends in impulsive Aries season, so you might be feeling all the feelings this month. The start of Aries season is also the beginning of a new astrological year, so if you missed out on New Year’s goals, it’s not too late to set the tone for the rest of 2022 now.
LIFESTYLE
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for March 24, 2022

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone’s decision will affect your future. You eagerly await an answer. Whatever way this goes, there’s a way to work it to your advantage. Start thinking about all your plans and contingencies. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Resist the urge to prove yourself. The ones...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 3/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Figures are inflated and promises are exaggerated when Mercury conjoins Neptune. Skepticism is both healthy and wise now. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Abstain from "telling it like it is" for the next few days. You don't want to give opponents any more ammunition.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing So Much Love & Abundance This Week

You’re coming to the end of a long journey this week and it’s time to celebrate how far you’ve come. After all, you’re in the final stretch of Pisces season, which means you’ve reached the final pages of a beautiful chapter in your life. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac wheel, which brings you to the end of the astrological calendar. As you let go of the past, you’re only creating space for something new, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 14, 2022 — Virgo, Pisces, and Aries — you’ll love what’s coming next.
LIFESTYLE

