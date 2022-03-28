ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Oregon and Washington studded tire removal deadline approaches

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the end of spring comes the end of studded tire season in Oregon and Washington and the state departments of transportation are reminding people to switch their tires by the end of the month.

Thursday, March 31 is the 2022 deadline for drivers to swap their studded tires for normal tires in both states.

“Drivers are encouraged to not wait until the March 31 deadline to remove their studded tires, especially if they aren’t driving in the mountain passes between now and then” said Luci Moore, Oregon state maintenance and operations engineer.

Washington County projects need workers

In Oregon and Washington, studded tires are allowed from Nov. 1 through March 31. The departments of transportation for both states remind drivers to not wait until the last minute to schedule to have their tires removed. This could overwhelm tire businesses.

In Oregon, the department of transportation says drivers could be fined nearly $200 if they’re caught using studded tires after the deadline. In Washington, the fine is $136 .

Studded tires can damage pavement, which is why state officials would like them to come off as soon as possible.

ODOT encourages drivers to avoid using studded tires and to instead use alternatives that cause less damage to roads, including other types of traction tires and newer chains that are easier to use . If a weather event occurs after March 31, ODOT asks drivers to use other types of traction tires or chains, or to postpone travel plans.

WSDOT says there are no statewide forecasted weather conditions that would call for an extension to the studded tire removal deadline in 2022.

A study conducted by ODOT in 2014 found studded tires caused about $8.5 million in damage each year to state highways.

