City Of Tulsa Moves Into Phase 2 Of Yale Widening Project

Phase 2 of a major street widening project began on Yale between 81st and 91st on Monday. Many drivers said they were frustrated and ended up getting stuck at the top of the hill only to turn back around.

“You know there has been some traffic because everything has kind of been shut down on the sides. But over time, everybody’s kind of getting used to it. But I just found out from you that they’ve completely closed the road," said Tia Tafla.

Tafla said she uses this stretch of Yale every day and now has to find a different way to get to work and school while crews work on the road. “It’s going to be a little more difficult because now I’m going to have to jump out from over here and with traffic, since nobody can go down this way, it’s even worse," said Tafla.

Road crews shut down Yale in both directions while they work on widening the road. The city has been expanding Yale between I-44 and the Creek Turnpike to help with the increase in daily traffic.

“Over time, we’ve been piecing the puzzle together and this is the last piece. So what we’re going to see here with the expansion from two lanes to six lanes is that you’re going to have a lot better flow between those two highways," said Elliott Stiles.

The project will also include sidewalks for pedestrians on both sides of the road.

“We’re also enhancing traffic safety by flattening the curves and giving people a bit more sight distance. In addition, we’ll be adding lefthand turn movements in and out of the neighborhoods," said Stiles.

Tafla hopes the widening will help with traffic but has this message for drivers. “Good luck haha. Everybody is kind of having a tough time, especially with driving and you know, I guess it’s just going to get worse," said Tafla.

Stiles said this phase of the project should wrap up in July, but the entire project won't be complete until fall 2023.