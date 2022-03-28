ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2022 Tennessee baseball: Vols' home run tracker through 24 games

By Dan Harralson
 1 day ago
Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) concluded a three-game sweep at Ole Miss March 25-27.

The series was the second in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee swept South Carolina March 18-20.

Tennessee will next play Western Carolina on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup.

The Vols will play at Vanderbilt Friday-Sunday for their third Southeastern Conference series.

Following 24 games in the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at every Tennessee player to hit a home run. Tennessee has recorded 64 home runs during the 2022 season.

The Vols’ home run tracker through 24 games this season is listed below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

