2022 Tennessee baseball: Vols' home run tracker through 24 games
Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) concluded a three-game sweep at Ole Miss March 25-27.
The series was the second in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee swept South Carolina March 18-20.
Tennessee will next play Western Carolina on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup.
The Vols will play at Vanderbilt Friday-Sunday for their third Southeastern Conference series.
Following 24 games in the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at every Tennessee player to hit a home run. Tennessee has recorded 64 home runs during the 2022 season.
The Vols’ home run tracker through 24 games this season is listed below.
