Residents hope to raise $50,000 for completion of park on waterfront, near downtown area's MAX light-rail stationLisa Gunion-Rinker doesn't need a crystal ball to see the future of Milwaukie Bay Park: children will play in the water feature, watched by their parents sitting under shady trees; people will walk on trails connecting to the Trolley Trail and Springwater Trail; and audiences will take in plays and concerts in the amphitheater. However, help from the community is needed to bring Milwaukie Bay Park to life, and this month there will be "a great opportunity for people to support local businesses to...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 38 MINUTES AGO