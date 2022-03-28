Southwest Behavioral & Health Services names new VP of Community Services

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services has announced that Marcie Herzog has been promoted to Vice President of Community Services.

Herzog will be responsible for overseeing School Based Counseling, Community Services and Prevention programming, In-Home Services, and the InSHAPE program throughout Arizona. Herzog is successor to Edward Mc-Clelland, who retired after nearly 44 years of service at SB& H.

Herzog is a licensed professional counselor in Arizona. Most recently she was director of High-Risk Populations in the Outpatient Services division of SB& H.

“Marcie is a seasoned veteran with nearly 20 years of experience working with school based, in-home, and residential service programs,” said COO Dominic Miller. “Her tenure will serve her well as she works collaboratively with program directors and other vice presidents to build and develop strategies to grow and sustain programming throughout our organization.”

Herzog has a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Counseling from the University of Phoenix.