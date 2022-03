We keep a detailed daily calendar. We checked this morning and believe it or not, this week is the two-year anniversary of the coronavirus lockdowns. Those are the first mass quarantines in American history and if you look back, you'll be struck by how much has changed since those lockdowns began. Think back to the America you grew up in. There were three things you knew about that country: It was a free country. It was a middle-class country. It was defined by small business and it was a constitutional country. Our politicians were limited by the guardrails in our founding documents. They couldn't go past that. So, it was a happy place.

