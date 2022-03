TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is partnering with Upcycle products again to offer Rain Barrels at a discounted rate. A rain barrel attaches to the gutter on your home to catch rainwater that falls onto your roof. You can use the water to wash your car, top off your swimming pool and, most commonly, to water your garden or lawn. Harvesting rainwater prevents stormwater runoff from picking up pollutants as it flows into the streets and storm drains which then flow untreated to our local streams. Harvesting rainwater also allows stormwater to soak into the ground decreasing scouring flows of stormwater to streams in urban areas after rainfall.

TULSA, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO