Austin, TX

Scottie Scheffler: "I never made Wgc that far"

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Scottie Scheffler moved to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking with an emphatic first DP World Tour victory at the 2022 WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play. The American defeated countryman Kevin Kisner 4 & 3 in the final at Austin Country Club to claim his third win in...

