Cowboys free agency: Dallas signs a WR, DE but loses another starting OL

The Cowboys signed a wide receiver and defensive end but lost another starting offensive lineman and their kicker. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL free agency period began on March 16 and the Cowboys got most of their deals done early, retaining key players like wide receiver Michael Gallup, tight end Dalton Shultz and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence.

Dallas also lost a few players. Before free agency began, they traded away wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns. Wide reciever Cedrick Wilson Jr., defensive end Randy Gregory and offensive guard Connor Williams all signed with other teams once free agency started.

The Cowboys have made a few more moves since the initial burst of signings and departures. Here’s the latest on free agency news.

Cowboys sign WR James Washington

With two of the Cowboys’ receivers now gone, Dallas signed wide receiver James Washington to a one-year deal. The Steelers drafted Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Washington had 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2018-21 with the Steelers. Washington will join Gallup and CeeDee Lamb in the Cowboy’s wide receiver room.

Cowboys sign DE Dante Fowler Jr.

The Cowboys signed defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal. The Jaguars initially drafted Fowler in 2016. He spent three years in Jacksonville before spending two seasons each with the Rams and Falcons.

Over his career, Fowler has 35.0 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 59 quarterback hits.

This is the third time Fowler has played for Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn. At the University of Florida, Quinn was Fowler's defensive coordinator. Quinn then was Fowler’s head coach when after he signed with the Falcons in 2018.

OT La’el Collins signs with the Cincinnati Bengals

After losing offensive guard Connor Willaims to the Miami Dolphins, the Cowboys also lost another starting offensive lineman. Dallas released offensive tackle La’el Collins, who then signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the defending AFC Champions.

K Greg Zuerlein signs with New York Jets

The Cowboys released kicker Greg Zuerlein, hoping to bring him back on a new deal at a lower cost, according to the team’s website . Instead, Zuerlein signed a deal with the New York Jets.

Zuerlein spent two years in Dallas after being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2012. Last year, he had the most missed extra points in the league, six in total, and made 29 of 35 field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards.