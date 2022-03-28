ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06X8lv_0es7p1eE00

March 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album Glitch Mode and a digital-themed music video for its title track of the same name on Monday.

The "Glitch Mode" video opens with the members in an electronics store. The group then enters "glitch mode" as they sing about "buffering" and being in "a state of emergency."

Glitch Mode also features the tracks "Fire Alarm," "Arcade," "It's Yours," "Teddy Bear," "Replay," "Saturday Drip," "Better Than Gold," "Drive," "Never Goodbye" and "Rewind."

NCT Dream shared a highlight medley for the album last week.

Glitch Mode is NCT Dream's second full album after Hot Sauce, released in May 2021.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 members as a full group.

BET

Lizzo Teases New Song From Upcoming Album

Lizzo is dropping new music sooner than we think and teased an upcoming song soon to be released!. During an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden alongside Gabrielle Union-Wade, the three-time Grammy award-winning singer previewed a new track, "About Damn Time," and gave some details about her upcoming album releasing on Apr. 14.
MUSIC
NME

TREASURE are working on a music video for their viral TikTok hit ‘DARARI’

TREASURE say they are preparing a music video for their viral TikTok song ‘DARARI’, a cut from their ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ mini-album. Yesterday (March 28), YG Entertainment shared that TREASURE will be releasing a music video for B-side track ‘DARARI’, which has gone viral on TikTok since its release in February. The agency did not announce a release date for the music video, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.
WORLD
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

BLEU & Ne-Yo 'Walk Through The Fire' In New Music Video

BLEU’s emotional ballad “Walk Through The Fire” featuring Ne-Yo has been given the visual treatment. In the cinematic music video directed by Edgar Esteves, Ne-Yo plays the role of a detective inspecting the site of a fire that occurred at BLEU’s residence, with Ne-Yo recreating what he assumes happened to cause the fire.
CELEBRITIES
#Nct Dream#Music Video#South Korean
Elle

Ben Affleck Has Made A New Appearance In A J.Lo Music Video

Jennifer Lopez's latest music video has a surprising cameo. The multi-hyphenate released a video for her 'Marry Me' ballad yesterday and included an intimate look at her home life with boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The new video from the Marry Me soundtrack song shows several clips of the superstar's day-to-day life, with clips of Lopez at home, in the studio, and rehearsing with her rom-com co-star Maluma.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two Years After Billie Eilish Released No Time To Die, The James Bond Tune Still Has Her Fans Freaking Out

To look back on February 2020 is to see an almost completely different world. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic saw theater closures and release date delays, everything was steaming along. That was also when Billie Eilish released her title track for the 25 James Bond movie, No Time To Die; and if you’re anything like Hans Zimmer, you’d have thought it was the wrong time to drop that particular single. Yet two years after it was sent out into the world, the 007 theme tune still has her fans freaking out, as seen at a recent concert engagement.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Teases New Music: ‘Coming Friday’ [Listen]

It's been more than three years since Carrie Underwood released her last full-length studio album, Cry Pretty, and though she's stayed plenty busy since then — releasing a Christmas album, My Gift, and a gospel album, My Savior, plus a hit duet with Jason Aldean called "If I Didn't Love You" — fans have been clamoring for the next chapter.
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday’s Oscars, the show’s producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch the Music Video for Key Glock’s New Track “Play for Keeps”

Key Glock continues to put the Paper Route Empire on his back with the release of his latest single, “Play for Keeps,” which also comes with electrifying visuals. “Play for Keeps” will be featured on the deluxe version of Glock’s last album, Yellow Tape 2. Glock also shared a snippet of the video on his Instagram.
MUSIC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

These Photos Of Billie's Oscars Performance Are Hauntingly Beautiful

It’s taken a long time for Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die” to reach the Oscars stage. The James Bond theme was released in early 2020; however, because the movie No Time to Die was delayed due to lockdown delaying the film’s release, Eilish’s song didn’t get its Best Original Song nom until this year.
MOVIES
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Rock Star Sings His Hit Song At Karaoke Night No One Knew It Was Him

Now, this is a very interesting story that I never thought of in the past. What would happen if a band that had a huge hit in the ’90s, lead singer were to go on stage at a local bar’s Karaoke night and sing that huge hit? That is what happened to Brian Vander Ark, a singer and songwriter for the band The Verve Pipe and their hit 90’s song named “The Freshman”. Brian grew up in Grand Rapids Michigan but it is unclear from the reporting what bar it occurred at.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
