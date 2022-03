Telecom giant AT&T chose to spin off, rather than split off, WarnerMedia in a key step of the entertainment unit’s merger with Discovery to avoid having to “really discount” the merged Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches told investors Monday. The executive also told the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, that AT&T’s stock should be appealing to investors after the WarnerMedia deal as the company is paying dividends, targeting earnings growth and is attractively priced. Asked about the risk of future dividend cuts, Desroches said that “the dividend is not only safe,” but...

