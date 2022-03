Scientists have created a piece of fabric that can hear.It is able to turn a shirt, for instance, into something like a microphone: converting sound into vibrations and electrical signals so they can be recorded. It does so on the same principles as the human ear.And the hearing of the fabric is incredibly precise: it can capture sounds ranging from a quiet library to a busy road, and even work out the direction of sudden sounds.It could be used for a range of purposes, its creators say – including sewing it into clothes so that they can hear the heartbeat of...

12 DAYS AGO