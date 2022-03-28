ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Buffalo Trail Council prepares for annual scouts summer camp

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OL8T_0es7nkjS00

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Buffalo Trail Council Boy Scouts of America serves more than 18 counties in West Texas. This summer, the Buffalo Trail Council is looking for young people to join the organization and register for its 75th annual Buffalo Scout Ranch Summer Camp. Scout Executive Nathan Kramer says that scouting is an activity that all kids can enjoy and encourages families to sign up for the program.

Coming up through the program, Kramer says that as an eagle scout the life lessons and leadership skills he’s been able to learn allowed him to have a career in Boy Scouts of America. Kramer shared with us his unique journey through the program and why he’s fortunate to give back to the organization that taught him lifelong skills he uses to this day.

“We teach citizenship skills, outdoor education, leadership, and character education and we provide opportunities for kids that no other youth-serving organization can provide,” says Kramer.

From ages 5 to 18, the scouting program provides opportunities like organizational development and learning about the outdoors for boys and girls to participate in year-round.

The programs offered in the Buffalo Trail Council vary per age group, each level of scouting is designed to give kids an opportunity to learn more about the fundamentals of being a scout.

“These young people now are getting some more leadership opportunities, each young person will have the opportunity to provide leadership to their patrol what we call a group of 8 to 10 youth where they can really start to hone those leadership skills,” says Kramer

As of May 2018, scouting became open to school-age girls, giving them the opportunity to try something new.

“We now allow girls into all of our programs that’s been a change for us here over the last several years and so we’re trying to get the word out to our families that your sons and daughters can both join the BSA now and participate in our programs”, says Kramer

The 75th Buffalo Scouts Ranch Summer Camp is open to boys and girls this year that are registered, scouts. Applicants will get to spend 4-weeks on more than 9,000 acres of land in Balmorhea. To become a scout, Kramer says you can visit the local office in Midland or Odessa, or you can register online here.

The camp will run from June 19th to July 16th, and volunteers/staff are encouraged to register for the camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fort Morgan Times

Brush Scout Troop 25: Local Scouts go winter camping

The Brush Boy Scouts recently did their annual four-day/three-night winter Klondike Campout at Camp Tahosa. The Camp is located near Ward, Colorado, and sits at 9,000 fee in elevation. Over the course of the long weekend, the nine Scouts and four Leaders built winter snow shelters called Quinzee’s. The...
BRUSH, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney/Buffalo County CASA prepares for 2nd annual Superhero Gala

KEARNEY, NE — A central Nebraska non-profit is continuing with a superhero theme for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Margot Icenogle-Larsen is the Executive Director for Kearney/Buffalo County CASA. She says the theme fits because everyone who helps with CASA is a superhero. “They advocate countless hours and...
KEARNEY, NE
ABC Big 2 News

Raising Cane’s officially open in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas – Raising Cane’s in Odessa is officially open today! The new restaurant is the largest Cane’s location in Texas. More than a hundred people lined up to get the first taste of the infamous combo box that Raising Canes is known for. With more than 200 employees and double drive-thru lanes, the new […]
ODESSA, TX
MIX 94.9

Get Ready For The 1OO-Mile-Long Garage Sale This Spring

Get ready for garage sale season to be back in full force this year! Even though there's still snow on the ground, soon enough yards will be filled with your neighbor's unwanted treasures. And, if you love hitting up a good sale, you're going to want to mark your calendar for May!
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Golf Tournament Set for a Good Cause: Supporting Kids

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock do so much for the community and people in the area. That's why fundraisers like this one are so important. The 17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament is happening Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Lakeridge Country Club located at 8802 Vicksburg Avenue in Lubbock. Flights start at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Summer Camp Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parent, it's not too early to start thinking summer camps and we're on your side helping you find the best one to fit your child. Columbus Mom founder Amy Onifer discusses" Columbus Summer Camps Guide" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Scouts Bsa#Volunteers#Eagle Scouts#Nexstar#Buffalo Scout Ranch
KICK AM 1530

Tri-States Boy Scouts Have Epic Summer Camps Returning This Year

After two years of pandemic life, the Boy Scouts have their summer camps returning this year with several exciting opportunities for kids. David Gilbert of Boy Scouts of America, Mississippi Valley Council visited with us about the numerous adventures they have available this summer. There are 5 specific camps to choose from. One is a backpacking trek where kids can explore the back 602 acres of Saukenauk Scout Reservation. Another is a Duty to God Camp where reflection will be encouraged including personal time with a pastor. There will also be the regular Boy Scout Summer Camp with a zipline and other fun activities.
ABC Big 2 News

Support Mor Badges event happening this weekend

(Nexstar)- Law enforcement agencies from Midland and Odessa are gearing up for the annual Support Mor Badges event this Saturday. The kid-friendly event is part of the larger Bustin For Badges campaign, a clay shoot that raises money for the Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ector County Sheriff’s […]
ODESSA, TX
Kait 8

Landslide closes trail along the Buffalo National River

COMPTON, Ark. (KY3) - The upper portion of the Cecil Cove Trail at Erbie in the Buffalo National River (BNR) Park is closed due to an active landslide. Park officials say the closed section of trail is from the Compton-Erbie Road to the Jones Cemetery. The section from the Cecil Cove Trailhead to the Jones Cemetery remains open.
COMPTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

American Red Cross urges the community to donate blood

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – The American Red Cross says that the country is facing one of the worst blood shortages in more than a decade. Right now, blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in medical treatments. Tracy Austin, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross Serving the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO to hold benefit for those impacted by Texas wildfires

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is holding a donation benefit for those that are suffering from loss due to the East Texas Wildfires. MCSO said, as a Midland Community, it wants to come together and help our Texas neighbors.  “The Midland County Sheriff’s Office continues to lift up in prayer the Eastland […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Sentinel

Local United Way to host golf tournament

LEWISTOWN — With just over one month left until the close of the United Way of Mifflin-Juniata’s fundraising campaign, $340,000 has been raised, which is 76% of the $450,000 goal. “The past two years have been difficult for all of us in many aspects,” the United Way wrote...
LEWISTOWN, PA
96.1 The Breeze

A New Hockey And Aquatic Center For The Southtowns?

It is way past the time to bring some sort of hockey/aquatic center to the Southtowns. Over the weekend, we took a trip to East Aurora and watched some hockey games. We have three sons and all of them are starting to get the itch to play. I couldn't help thinking that Hamburg needs to revisit the idea of putting something similar to the rink in East Aurora in either the Village or the Town. But not only would a rink be a bonus in the Hamburg area, a family aquatic center would also be an incredible addition.
EAST AURORA, NY
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy