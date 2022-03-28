ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Woman arrested after 1 seriously injured in shooting outside North Carolina CVS

By Darran Todd, Ashley Anderson, Rodney Overton
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured following a shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in southeast Raleigh Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, police confirmed the arrest of Tiffany Latoya Jackson, 35.

Jackson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the Battle Bridge Road shooting, a police report said. Police also confirm has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Raleigh police had the parking lot of the CVS at 6216 Battle Bridge Road blocked off after the shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman suffered serious injuries, according to police.

Two cars were in the CVS parking lot behind crime scene tape and had been hit by gunfire.

Another shooting was reported at apartments about 15 minutes earlier about 5 miles away in Raleigh. A person was found dead after that shooting was reported.

The two shootings are not related, according to police.

Comments / 10

Mackxxx the Madddman
1d ago

the only thing good that came out of this is that she's close to the women's prison

Reply
11
