Grand Theft Auto V actor Shawn Fonteno has revealed what he'd like to see from Grand Theft Auto 6. Earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed it was making the next Grand Theft Auto, but has little else to say about the project at the moment. It has been 8 years since the last GTA game was released, not counting the latest remaster of GTA 5 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and rumors have been circulating for an extended period of time over what Rockstar plans to do with the next entry. While some rumors are a bit strange and perhaps overly ambitious, it hasn't stopped the hype train.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO