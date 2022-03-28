ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Memorial Service for Loreta Coe Walker

By NRV News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA memorial service will be held for Loreta Coe Walker on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Blacksburg United Methodist Church (111 Church Street SE). Loreta died on December 25, 2020, but due to...

