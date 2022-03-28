Memorial Service for Loreta Coe Walker

Community snapshot: Nation’s Finest teamed up with Hooters-Las Cruces to hold a cornhole tournament Saturday, March 26, with proceeds supporting homeless, disabled and at-risk veterans needing assistance with housing, health care and employment. Zac España and Roman Lopez won the tournament but said they were simply glad to be out enjoying a nice day, playing for a good cause. “We’re just happy you guys brought people together to have some fun today, and we are happy to do what we can for our veterans,” España said. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.

