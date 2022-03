Tiffany Holman-Besse has been selected as Parkway’s deputy superintendent. Holman-Besse has more than 20 years of experience as an educator and leader in the St. Louis area. Her previous leadership includes serving as deputy superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District for three years. Prior to this role, Holman-Besse served in the Pattonville School District for nine years as an assistant principal for Pattonville High School and then the director of secondary education. Her leadership experience began over 15 years ago as an assistant principal in Rockwood. Holman-Besse started her career as a high school science teacher in the Francis Howell School District.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO