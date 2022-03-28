ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Gov. Hogan, President Ferguson, Speaker Jones Announce Bipartisan Tax Relief Agreement

By Governor Larry Hogan
Bay Net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones today announced that they have reached a historic bipartisan agreement to provide $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses, and low-income families. Combined with the recently-enacted gas tax...

thebaynet.com

#Tax Exemptions#Tax Relief#Economy#Senate#House#The General Assembly#Marylanders#State
