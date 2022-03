Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Back in the day, riding around in cars and singing to the radio was what we did. Some of us were good at it, others not so much. A few could really carry a tune, like Charles Wayne Bevan, who today remains as good as ever. The rest of us, well, let’s just say we found other ways to make a living.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO