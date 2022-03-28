Squid skin-inspired cup cozy will keep your hands cool and your coffee hot

While the concept of a skincare mini fridge may sound overly indulgent, there are tons of upsides to having one at home. For starters, keeping your skincare products in colder temperatures may increase their shelf life, which means you get to hold on to the ones you don’t use on daily (like that exfoliating toner, for example) a bit longer. Using products that have been refrigerated may also help tamp down puffiness and give you an immediate glow thanks to the boost in circulation you get from the cold. And who doesn’t want that? That’s why we’ve compiled a list of 16 skincare mini fridges you can buy below. From more compact options you can easily plop on your vanity, to more robust offerings that can even fit some beverages, there’s plenty to choose from.

