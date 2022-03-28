ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Fentanyl claiming lives in Teton County

Jackson Hole Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Teton County is in the lead in Wyoming for deaths due to fentanyl. In the last several months, Teton County has seen two deaths attributed to fentanyl overdoses which is 25% of the fentanyl-related deaths in the state.

Jackson, WY
