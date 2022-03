There’s plenty of events in Milwaukee this weekend to keep you going through this gloomy March weather. If your mouth is already watering at the mention of the WMSE Rockabilly Chili Cookoff, the Riverwest Co-Op is hosting a vegan chili cookoff to determine who will represent the co-op at WMSE’s big event. Celebrate Women’s Month by supporting local women-owned businesses at Bad Moon’s Womxn Makers Market at the Bad Moon Saloon. And if the aforementioned gloomy weather has gotten you down in the dumps, maybe Lakefront Brewery’s Keg Stand Up — now featuring an earlier start time and full food menu — can get you to smile.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO