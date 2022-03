Wealthy countries must end oil and gas production by 2034 to ensure the world doesn’t surpass 1.5C of warming and to give poorer nations longer to transition, according to a new report published Tuesday. The ‘Phaseout Pathways for Fossil Fuel Production’ report, commissioned by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, found there was no room for any country to increase production, and that all would have to make significant cuts this decade if the world wants to meet the target. A separate United Nations science report published last month found that if the world overshoots the 1.5C mark compared...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO