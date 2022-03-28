ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, The Associated Press
 19 hours ago
NEW YORK — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous...

