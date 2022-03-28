ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

DHEC’s Environmental Health Services hosting virtual career fair

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxnI4_0es7fqUu00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a virtual career for one of the agency’s bureaus on March 30.

SCDHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services will be offering office, field, and lab career opportunities for the following areas:

  • Onsite wastewater
  • Air, land, and water inspectors
  • Rabies prevention
  • Food protection
  • Dair and manufactured food
  • Laboratory certification
  • Medical entomology
  • Oil, chemical, and nuclear environmental response

The virtual career fair starts at 10 a.m.

Those interested can register here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

GDOL hosts upcoming virtual job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced they plan to host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Coastal Georgia region on March 31. The event will take place on that Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. According to GDOL, approximately 320 job openings will be available in various fields, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJTV 12

Church, health providers partner to host health fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several health organizations and New Horizon Church International partnered to provide a free health fair. Participants were able to get COVID vaccines, vision, oral and blood pressure screenings. Organizers said they felt it was important to partner with the church because it’s the best way to reach the community. “We’re committed […]
Culpeper Star Exponent

Patawomeck Indian Tribe to host free health fair

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe will host a free health fair on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, Stafford. COVID shots and boosters will be available, as well as flu shots, glucose checks and discussions on how to lower A1c, healthy eating advice with meal planning and cooking demos, and special offers from the YMCA. A medical team will be available to discuss your health issues.
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD plans to use ESSER funds for mental health, technology, teacher support

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) School Board members on Monday discussed plans for spending leftover COVID-19 funds, identifying mental health, technology, and teacher support initiatives as key areas of investment. According to CCSD, the mental health spending would focus on “ensuring sufficient supports in schools — social workers, behavior interventionists, and […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
VISTA.Today

Exton-Based Nonprofit to Host Mental Health Resource Fair on Saturday

A Path to Hope, an Exton-based nonprofit that empowers people to seek treatment for mental health, will host its Fourth Annual STEPS Mental Health Resource Fair on Saturday, March 19 from 12-3 PM at Lionville Middle School. Take the first step, meet area providers, and learn about local resources. The...
WCBD Count on 2

Repairs needed on splash pad at new Dorchester Co. park

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some amenities at a brand-new park in Dorchester County are temporarily closed as they undergo some repairs. Ashley River Park opened earlier this month, but Dorchester County officials announced the splash pad and park would be closed this week. Crews were out working on those issues Monday. “We’ve been fully […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdhec#Air#Wcbd News 2
WLOX

Mississippi Regional Housing Authority hosts health fair in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks who stopped by Thursday’s Community Health Fair at the Pascagoula Senior Center were offered a buffet of freebies you might not expect at a health far - everything from seeds to manicures. The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority hosted the event as an outreach service...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WTVM

Clay County to host free community health fair

CLAY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center is partnering with Clay County Family Connections to host a free community health and resource fair. The event will be held on Saturday, March 19 at Fort Gaines Baptist Church on Washington Street in Fort Gaines. The festivities will...
CLAY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Happening today: McMaster to address K-12 education funding formula

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will discuss his proposal to overhaul how the state funds public schools at a news conference Monday afternoon. The conference will be held along with members of the General Assembly, former S.C. Superintendents of Education Barbara Nielsen, and Mick Zais. McMaster’s proposal was adopted by SC’s […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2 superintendent candidates share 45-day plans

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two’s (DD2) superintendent finalists on Monday shared their tentative plans for the district. Each of the three finalists proposed a 45-day transition plan. Board members say this part of the decision-making process is so crucial. “It lets us know where they’re gonna go from day one. Whether it […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy