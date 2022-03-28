DHEC’s Environmental Health Services hosting virtual career fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold a virtual career for one of the agency’s bureaus on March 30.

SCDHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services will be offering office, field, and lab career opportunities for the following areas:

Onsite wastewater

Air, land, and water inspectors

Rabies prevention

Food protection

Dair and manufactured food

Laboratory certification

Medical entomology

Oil, chemical, and nuclear environmental response

The virtual career fair starts at 10 a.m.

Those interested can register here .

